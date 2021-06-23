Civic Market Capitalization Achieves $118.88 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Civic coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000544 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Civic has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. Civic has a market cap of $118.88 million and approximately $29.50 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00053796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00020567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.30 or 0.00598516 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00039702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00077644 BTC.

Civic Coin Profile

CVC is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Coin Trading

