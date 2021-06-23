Clarim Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLRM) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) were up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 1,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 11,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,815,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,311,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,156,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,925,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,925,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

