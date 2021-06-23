ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $27.45 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 81,518 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 1.0% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $27,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,534,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,600,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839,316 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,626,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,327 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,227,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE TSM traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.74. 332,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,429,411. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.18. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $55.66 and a one year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 42.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.