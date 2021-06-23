ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $9.26 Million Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,429 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of SS&C Technologies worth $9,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

SSNC stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.68. 9,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,822. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.30. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.45 and a 52-week high of $75.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.58.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

