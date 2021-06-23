ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases 30,260 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 72.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 30,260 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,687,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,538,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,481.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 707,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,097,000 after purchasing an additional 662,360 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,648,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,449,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,895,000 after purchasing an additional 323,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMS stock traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $107.85. 5,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,854. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 1.37. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $117.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMS. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,095.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

