ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 10,552 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,008 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 10,552 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $22,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 329.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $339.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.12.

In related news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $923,826.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,991.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total transaction of $4,231,962.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,542,955.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.25. 62,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,660. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $129.28 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $299.03. The company has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

