ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 7,400 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $10,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,220. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.35.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

