ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $13,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $85,113.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,274.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $25,537.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,297 shares of company stock worth $4,535,854 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.18.

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $312.10. 9,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,464. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.81 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 123.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

