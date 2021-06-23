Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

CLFD has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clearfield from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Northland Securities raised Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ CLFD traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.86. The company had a trading volume of 84,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,996. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.11. The company has a market cap of $492.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Clearfield had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,411,768.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $1,219,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,627,262.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,300 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 134.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 34.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 35.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

