Clever DeFi (CLVA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9,212.00

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00003668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Clever DeFi has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Clever DeFi has a total market capitalization of $973,709.44 and approximately $9,212.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00046974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00111558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00173092 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,486.31 or 1.00117188 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Clever DeFi Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 799,542 coins and its circulating supply is 793,721 coins. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA . Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

