Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Down 5.4%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s share price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.39. 519,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 34,804,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

CLOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.33 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

About Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

