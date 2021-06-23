CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CME Group were worth $13,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 11,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 40,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,605.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $215.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.88.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.73.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

