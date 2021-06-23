Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The medical device company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CGNT opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62.

CGNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cognyte Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

