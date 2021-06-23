Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $542.77 million.Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.800-0.800 EPS.

NASDAQ:CGNT traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $22.88. The stock had a trading volume of 87,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,629. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CGNT. Evercore ISI started coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

