Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.17. Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.800-0.800 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CGNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognyte Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cognyte Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.40.

CGNT traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.88. The company had a trading volume of 87,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,629. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.62. Cognyte Software has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.87 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

