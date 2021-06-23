Collective (CO2) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $122,918.00

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Over the last week, Collective has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Collective coin can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00003280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Collective has a market cap of $239,146.40 and approximately $122,918.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00053017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00019944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.69 or 0.00613206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00078502 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00039127 BTC.

Collective Coin Profile

CO2 is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 221,702 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

