Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,068 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.45% of Colony Credit Real Estate worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 106.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colony Credit Real Estate stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Colony Credit Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colony Credit Real Estate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

