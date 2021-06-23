Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.76 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Columbus McKinnon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.99. The stock had a trading volume of 12,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,574. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

