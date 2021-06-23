Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €5.72 ($6.73).

A number of analysts have commented on CBK shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.35) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of ETR CBK traded up €0.03 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €6.19 ($7.28). The stock had a trading volume of 4,407,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €3.73 ($4.38) and a twelve month high of €6.87 ($8.08). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.03. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.