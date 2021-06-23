Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires Shares of 15,016 EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 18,921 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 214.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 76,141 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 14,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Get EchoStar alerts:

SATS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 12th.

Shares of SATS opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $32.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.90 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.