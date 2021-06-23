Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 12,194 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 58.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $788,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. 38.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Under Armour stock opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 68.54 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.86.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

