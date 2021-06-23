Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys New Holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $743,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $7,500,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,500,000.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

LGACU stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.00.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.