Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $573,000 Stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 66.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 63,556 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 54.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth about $1,617,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 460,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 21,389 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. 62.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AHH shares. DA Davidson raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

AHH opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 14.54, a current ratio of 14.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.43.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.99 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.