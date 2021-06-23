Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $820,000 Stock Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.08% of Apogee Enterprises worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 143.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 12,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

APOG opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $969.44 million, a P/E ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.26.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

APOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $47,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

