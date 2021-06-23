Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $409,000 in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.06% of Veritiv as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,360,000 after purchasing an additional 184,713 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 49,344 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 44,415 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 396.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 235,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VRTV opened at $60.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.67. Veritiv Co. has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $67.39. The stock has a market cap of $945.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 2.21.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. Veritiv had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

