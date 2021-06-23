Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $498,000 in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $635,000.

Get COVA Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS COVAU opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COVAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU).

Receive News & Ratings for COVA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.