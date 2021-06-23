Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Makes New $635,000 Investment in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,804 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,823,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 26,052 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9,469.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 36,742 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,312 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COLL opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $811.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

