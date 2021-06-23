Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 10,303 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 75.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,303 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AON were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 344,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,865,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in AON by 7,161,633.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,391,000 after buying an additional 214,849 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in AON by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AON by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON stock opened at $233.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $260.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.46.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

