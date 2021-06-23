Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 6,600 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 159.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 68.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 45.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. Canadian Solar Inc. has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $67.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.99.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.57%. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CSIQ. Citigroup dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

