Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.06% of e.l.f. Beauty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,515,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,256 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,658,000 after acquiring an additional 20,949 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,163,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,215,000 after acquiring an additional 674,844 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,061,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,470,000 after acquiring an additional 622,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 949,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,910,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.10 and a beta of 2.07.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $632,597.40. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $48,814.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,326 shares of company stock worth $8,808,647 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

