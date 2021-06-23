Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,800,000 after purchasing an additional 605,514 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 182,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 52,064 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 495.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares during the period. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIMX. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

HIMX stock opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.90. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $17.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

