Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Stock Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,746 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WAFD opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.93.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $138.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 23.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

