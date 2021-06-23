Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CFRUY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Compagnie Financière Richemont stock opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

