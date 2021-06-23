Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.

NASDAQ:CNXC traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.09. 6,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,490. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.65. Concentrix has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $163.28. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Concentrix will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CNXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research began coverage on Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concentrix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concentrix has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.75.

In other news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 359,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $52,344,207.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,940,226 shares in the company, valued at $718,802,883. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $716,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,499.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,754 shares of company stock worth $54,642,707 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

