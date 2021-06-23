Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Up 6.2%

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.70 and last traded at $18.70. 1,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 108,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNTB. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Get Connect Biopharma alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

About Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.