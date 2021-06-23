Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $25.98, but opened at $25.20. Conn’s shares last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $63,581.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $416,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,275 shares of company stock worth $1,660,704. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CONN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $760.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter worth $8,836,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 176.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 622,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 397,771 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 562.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 221,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Conn’s by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,910,000 after purchasing an additional 169,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Conn’s by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 238,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 148,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

