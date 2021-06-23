Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Shares Gap Up to $25.64

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.64, but opened at $26.44. Conn’s shares last traded at $26.53, with a volume of 5,721 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CONN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.61.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.89) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conn’s news, major shareholder W.R. Stephens, Iii 2012 Trust sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $60,686.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,673.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $416,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,275 shares of company stock worth $1,660,704 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Conn’s by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Conn’s by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Conn’s by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Conn’s by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Conn’s by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the period. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

