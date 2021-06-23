Contrasting Assure (ARHH) & Its Competitors

Assure (OTCMKTS: ARHH) is one of 175 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Assure to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Assure and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A Assure Competitors 900 3828 7062 188 2.55

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 12.49%. Given Assure’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Assure has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Assure and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Assure $3.52 million -$15.04 million -4.29 Assure Competitors $1.18 billion $78.77 million 73.09

Assure’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Assure. Assure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Assure and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assure N/A -82.43% -46.25% Assure Competitors -685.38% -92.12% -18.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Assure rivals beat Assure on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Assure Company Profile

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries to physicians. The company has operations in Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, and Arizona, the United States. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado.

