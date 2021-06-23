Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) & Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Financial Survey

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) and Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Copper Mountain Mining and Kirkland Lake Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copper Mountain Mining 0 2 4 0 2.67 Kirkland Lake Gold 1 1 7 0 2.67

Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.03%. Kirkland Lake Gold has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.22%. Given Kirkland Lake Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kirkland Lake Gold is more favorable than Copper Mountain Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.7% of Kirkland Lake Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Kirkland Lake Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copper Mountain Mining 24.83% 16.38% 6.97% Kirkland Lake Gold 30.36% 18.12% 13.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million 2.50 $37.52 million N/A N/A Kirkland Lake Gold $2.46 billion 4.36 $787.71 million $3.41 11.78

Kirkland Lake Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Copper Mountain Mining.

Summary

Kirkland Lake Gold beats Copper Mountain Mining on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada. It has a strategic alliance agreement with Newmont Corporation. The company was formerly known as Newmarket Gold Inc. and changed its name to Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in December 2016. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

