Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Griffon by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of GFF stock opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.60. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.97.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $634.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.83 million. Analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

