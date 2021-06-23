Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 8,415 Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,415 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.83.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WGO. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

