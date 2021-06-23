Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $615,000 in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.08% of Koppers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Koppers in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Koppers by 12,100.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Koppers by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the first quarter worth about $213,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Koppers alerts:

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

KOP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $39.44. The firm has a market cap of $662.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.01.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.