Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $573,000 Investment in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lydall in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Lydall by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lydall in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lydall in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LDL opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.71. Lydall, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.50 and a beta of 3.04.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Lydall had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

