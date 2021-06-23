Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHCT. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2,141.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

CHCT stock opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $38.79 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.02.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 25.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.50%.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.