Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in NMI in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in NMI during the first quarter worth $50,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $855,263.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $551,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,412 shares of company stock worth $2,416,092. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.81.

NMI stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.72. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. The business had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

