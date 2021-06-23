Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 25,044 BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,520,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,060,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,187,000 after purchasing an additional 66,868 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 745,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 22,304 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 634,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,246,000.

Shares of BGY remained flat at $$6.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 226,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,817. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.39. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

