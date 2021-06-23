Cornerstone Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE IQV traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,211. The stock has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.18, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.18 and a twelve month high of $248.74.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.79.
IQVIA Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
