Cornerstone Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IQV traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,211. The stock has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.18, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.18 and a twelve month high of $248.74.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.79.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

