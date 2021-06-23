Cornerstone Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 16,000 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $328,704,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $277,252,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $95,450,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $61,260,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 151.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 803,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,159,000 after purchasing an additional 484,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.67.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.54. 1,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,416. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.75 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.83 and a 1-year high of $132.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.17.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

