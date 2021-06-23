Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 31,000 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 72.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $59.73. The stock had a trading volume of 15,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,827. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.