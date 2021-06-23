Covalent (CQT) Price Reaches $0.81 on Major Exchanges

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Covalent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $40.17 million and approximately $29.62 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Covalent has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00046690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00110530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00172236 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,467.70 or 1.00478786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

